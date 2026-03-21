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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Sports

Annual Wayne Cares Staff Basketball Game raises over $2,600

March 21, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Wayne Central School District's Wellness Committee hosted the 4th Annual Wayne Cares Staff Basketball Game on March 6, 2026, for an evening filled with energy, participation, and community spirit.

The event featured staff members competing in a basketball game, with students serving as referees and coaches. The stands were filled with students, families, and community members who came out to support the event. Between quarters, students and parents took the court for fast-paced knockout action, adding to the energy inside the gym.

The purpose of the event was to raise funds to support families in the Wayne Central School District community who are in need. To help achieve this goal, staff and community members donated raffle baskets, and spectators could make donations at the door.

The event raised $2,601, with proceeds designated to support students and families in the Wayne Central School District community.

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.