The Marcus Whitman School Disctrict played host to hundreds of athletes, supporters and volunteers from around our area for the 2024 Wayne-Finger Lakes Special Olympic Games.

From familiar Track and Field events including relays and long jump to more family friendly activities like cornhole, athletes of all abilities were given a chance to participate in a day full of fun and competition.

Several area school districts were represented at the games, including Pal-Mac, Newark, Gananda, Williamson, Lyons, Marion and more.