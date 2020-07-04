Back to Racin’ & Breakin’ Records at South Butler

While it wasn’t the turnout of previous opening days at South Butler Nostalgia Dragway, given the circumstances, it could not have gone better.

And, for those who missed it, the track record was broken. Twice.

“It went very well,” track announcer, Randy Salerno, told The Times this week about last Sunday’s debut. “We had 44 cars. We were hoping for more, but we understand the circumstances. Other than that, everything went perfect. No snags. And, we saw the speed record get taken down by the same guy, who then broke his own record!”

Nick Kellogg broke the previous mark in his bronze Chevy Malibu Station Wagon with marks of 104.4 MPH, and then again at 105.6.

Brandon DiStanto and his purple Dodge Ram pickup owned the former record at 103.7.

“When we told Brandon, he told us, ‘See you in July!’ So, you’re gonna wanna find a way to get back for that showdown.”

The date for the next race is slated for Sunday July 26.

“We’re looking forward to next time, and if the state allows it, spectators will be allowed and we’ll have more cars.” Salerno added. A decision is expected by late July, which would be just in time for the track’s second race.

In the event it’s allowed, prices will drop to $5 per person, and $20 for a driver. Prices for the first race were $45 for the driver, and $20 per additional pit crew member with a maximum of three people in each crew. The higher costs were due to reopening measures and social distance guidelines without the allowance of fans.

“We had hand sanitizer and masks available for those who came-out last week, and we will do the same for our next planned race.” Randy said. “We also put measures in place in the pits as well so our crews were safe.”

The South Butler Nostalgia Dragway allows drivers of cars built in 1990 or before to race all day for one price on the final Sunday of each month from June through September. If a race is rained-out, it’s automatically rescheduled for the following Sunday.

For more information, contact Randy at 315-521-0829, or check the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway Facebook page.

The Times will keep fans updated on any changes.