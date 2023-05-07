Becca Spry signs National Letter of Intent to attend Roberts Wesleyan

NEWARK – As family, teammates, friends, her coach, and other well- wishers happily watched April 28th, Newark High School senior Becca Spry proudly signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Roberts Wesleyan University on an athletic scholarship in the fall and bowl with the NCAA Division II Redhawk’s Women’s Bowling Team.

In addition, Spry is the first RWU incoming athlete to receive the $7,500 per year Millie Ignizio Bowling Merit Scholarship awarded to a female Section V high school graduate based on superior bowling achievement, academic excellence, a strong commitment to volunteer community service and admirable sportsmanship.

She is also receiving am academic scholarship. The Trustee Scholarship awards $22,000 per year to recipients who are admitted as first-year students starting in Fall 2023 and represent character consistent with the goals of RWU. The scholarship is renewed annually, provided the student maintains at least a 2.0 cumulative grade point average.

The daughter of Robert and Peny Spry who hopes to become a physical education teacher, whose current GPA is 96.68 and who has been bowling since she was 7, Becca Spry is thrilled about the prospect of attending RWU and bowling with the Redhawks Women’s Bowling team under Head Coach Marion Sullivan.

“I am eternally grateful for the opportunity to continue my bowling and academic career at Roberts Wesleyan and I am so thankful for my parents, coaches, teachers, and of course my friends who have supported me from day one,” she said after the 5 p.m. signing event in the NHS library and the cupcake reception that followed.