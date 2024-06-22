Beloved Clyde-Savannah Coach Nick DerCola passes on

A great loss to the Village of Clyde, Clyde-Savannah School District, Section V and his family and friends, Coach Nicholas J. DerCola passed away on June 10, 2024. DerCola was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret, only a few days prior (June 7, 20245). Margaret and Nick were married for 73 years. They met at Lyons High School, and were married in 1950.

Sports was a part of Nick’s life since he lettered in 3 sports at Lyons High School. Leaving in his junior year, DerCola joined the US Navy and later returned to graduate. He was inducted into the inaugural class of Lyons Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

Nick had attended college at Ithaca College on a sports scholarship and again lettered in 3 sports, earning All-American honors in football. He was inducted into Ithaca College’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1971.

Although Nick was born in Lyons, he lived in the Village of Clyde for more than 71 years and served as Athletic Director/ Coach for 32 years. He retired in 1985 from the Clyde-Savannah school system. The sports he coached included: Boys football, baseball and basketball. In his early years of retirement, he was drawn back to coach the girls’ basketball team, which turned out to be an unexpected joy. He helped bring the first girls sports Section Five championship to Clyde-Savannah.

DerCola was later inducted into the Section Five Football Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Clyde Hall of Game in 2002. Coach DerCola mentored a countless number of students, encouraging them to do their best and most of all, have fun. The Football field at Clyde-Savannah was named in his honor.

His love for Margaret and his family topped everything. Coaching was his pride and joy, leading for 681 total high school victories, leaving a memorable impression on the loves of his many student-athletes.

Nick and his wife were faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Church in Clyde.

DerCola also enjoyed playing golf, having coffee with “the boys” and watching Yankees baseball.

He was preceded in death by, not only his wife, but his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by his children, Diane (Bruce) Stahl, Nicholas (Joni) DerCola, John (Holly) DerCola, Michael (Corinne) DerCola and David (Kelly) DerCola. He was the proud grandfather of 11, all referred to him as “Poppa-Coach”.