“Big Money” Matt Hirschman drives to second straight Maynard Troyer Classic Win

“Big Money” Matt Hirschman of Northampton, Pa., lived up to his nickname this past Friday night at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., in the Maynard Troyer Classic III. It was Hirschman’s second consecutive victory in what has become the marquee event at Spencer Speedway.

Hirschman took the lead from Patrick Emerling of Orchard Park, N.Y., on a restart after Emerling encountered mechanical issues.

“We had a great car tonight,” stated Hirschman from victory lane. “This is a big race for us because of our family’s history with Maynard Troyer and representing his brand through the Troyer Manufacturing brand. This is a big win and one that you don’t forget any time soon.”

Hirschman held off Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., who is the only other driver to win the Maynard Troyer Classic. Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., finished third. Austin Beers of Northampton, Pa., finished fourth and Jack Ely of Wall Township, Pa., rounded out the top-five.

Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y., utilized a good redraw and survived several restarts to win the first-ever Tribute to Teddy Appleton for the Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series. Catalano held off a charging Daryl Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, who finished second. Eddie Hawkins of Marion, N.Y., finished third.

Andy Jankowiak of Tonawanda, N.Y., came home fourth with Mike Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., finishing fifth.

Andrew Lewis, Jr., of Ontario, N.Y., topped the Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series race. Andrew Cook of West Henrietta, N.Y., came home second with Alyssa Leaty of Williamson, N.Y., finishing third.

Ashley Schoonmaker of Williamson, N.Y., topped the Wilbert’s Super Six division and earned the track championship. Schoonmaker held off Frankie Parsons of Rochester, N.Y., and Van Grant of Sodus, N.Y., to earn the victory.

Full details for the Maynard Troyer Classic III can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/schedules/event/406260