March 4th 2023, Saturday
Bills release new stadium renderings

by WayneTimes.com
March 4, 2023

The Buffalo Bills continue moving forward with plans for their new stadium, releasing brand new renderings of the facility scheduled to open in 2026.

Located just across the street from the current Highmark Stadium the team has called home for nearly five decades, the new “state-of-the-art” stadium boasts a variety of new features the organization says will cater to fans of every level.

The Bills and their building partners posted several interior and exterior views in a statement issued earlier this week.

“The new renderings showcase the design team’s goal of creating a fan-focused, football-first facility that will deliver a vibrant gameday atmosphere unlike any other in the NFL. With thoughtful modern design elements inspired by the architecture and culture of Buffalo, the stadium will harness the pride and energy of the fans to propel the Buffalo Bills forward into an exciting new future.”

Prior interviews with those involved with the project say that the renderings are likely “very close” to what fans should expect to see in just a few short years.

The team says that as the process kicks into full gear over the next few months, details and updates will be coming more regularly to keep fans and residents in the loop.

The $1.4 billion stadium is currently scheduled to open in 2026, with taxpayers contributing $850 million.

