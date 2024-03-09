Brantling skiers have strong finish to season

Brantling Ski Race Association (BSRA) had a race-packed weekend, with racers taking home awards at each race. BSRA President Caitlyn McKeckney congratulated "all our racers for their outstanding performances!" on the teams Facebook page.

BSRA celebrated their racers wins at the last two Genesee Valley Ski Council (GVSC) races, one hosted at Hunt Hollow Ski Resort on Saturday and one at Brantling Ski and Snowboard center on Sunday. Some BRSA racers traveled to the Skaneateles Robins Race in Skaneateles on Saturday as well.

On Saturday March 2nd, some BRSA racers traveled in the rain to the Skaneateles Robins Race where for U14 Boys, Kallen Brotsch took home second earning Silver. U8 Girls, Kennedy McKeckney took third earning Bronze.

The rainy weather didn't stop the GVSC Giant Slalom race hosted at Hunt Hollow. U12 Girls racer Kendall Bierly took first, earning her Gold, her second Gold for the council. U10 Girls racer Liliana (Lily) Schreiber took third earning her a Bronze Medal, her second medal for the council.

Despite the warm weather the GVSC Slalom race hosted at Brantling prevailed. U12 Girls, Kendall Bierly took first and was able to take home her third Gold for the council. This earned Kendall first place in the U12 Girls Top Racer Awards for GVSC. Also for U12 Girls, Alina VanTyle took third earning Bronze. This was her third medal for the council which earned her the fourth place for the U12 Girls Top Racer Awards for GVSC.

U12 Boys Bentley McKeckney took home fourth for his second medal in the council.

U10 girls, Lynnie Hogan took first and was able to take home her second Gold for the council. This earned her the first place U10 Girls Top Racer Awards for the council.

U10 Boys, Albert Gallmon took first earning Gold for his second medal in the council and Johnathan Lennox took third earning a Bronze medal.

BSRA Vice President, Matthew Schreiber said "The team has really grown this year! Week after week I see the team having fun, working hard and improving their skills. We can't wait to see what develops next year"

As warmer weather approaches the race season is winding down. The team hopes to race in the New York State Ski Race Association (NYSSRA) Kandahar festivals later this month if the weather permits, and if not they know the team had a blast this season and looks forward to the 24/25 race season.