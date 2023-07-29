Clyde-Savannah announces new Athletic Director

The Clyde-Savannah Central School District announced Pamela Lockwood as the district’s new Director of Athletics and Physical Education.

The district saying in a release "Ms. Lockwood has been a part of the team at Clyde-Savannah CSD since October of 2022. She has done a tremendous job in her current role as MTSS coordinator. Prior to her time in the district, she taught physical education/health for 7 years and has 15 years of experience coaching several sports including soccer, basketball, and softball. She has inspired countless student-athletes throughout the region. She is thrilled to get started in her new position."

“Having grown up in a small community, I know what sports mean to the wonderful area of Clyde-Savannah. Sports don’t just impact our student-athletes, they impact the community. I’m honored to take on this role,” said Lockwood. “I am excited to continue to build upon the community’s rich athletic traditions while supporting the growth of our students, student-athletes, teachers, and coaches, in the classroom, on the field and as leaders in our community.”

“Ms. Lockwood possesses a deep understanding of the vital role sports play in the development of our students. She holds a commitment to maintaining a culture of inclusivity, sportsmanship, and academic excellence,” said Clyde-Savannah Superintendent Mike Hayden. “I am confident that under Ms. Lockwood’s leadership our athletic program will flourish and continue to provide valuable opportunities for our students to grow both athletically and personally.”

Outside of work, Ms. Lockwood enjoys spending time with her 6-year-old son, hiking, and golfing. Lockwood will officially begin her role as Athletic Director in August. Ms. Lockwood replaces outgoing Athletic Director Chris Stuff. Mr. Stuff was a wonderful leader during his time here and the district thanks him for his incredible work.