Local Sports
Clyde-Savannah athletes receive honors for bowling, indoor track
Three Clyde-Savannah High School athletes were recently honored for their achievements over the winter sports season. Seventh grade student Parker Miller and seniors Cody Smith and Emma Bowen each received an award from the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA).
Miller, who was the only seventhgrader to compete on the varsity bowling team this season, won first place in Class D. Smith won the sectional title in the indoor track 300 meter. Bowen also won the sectional title for indoor track in the shot put.
“These athletes have achieved so much this winter,” said Athletic Director Larry Lang. “We’re proud to have them represent Clyde-Savannah.”
