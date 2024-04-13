Clyde-Savannah Boys Varsity Bowling Team Reflects on Historic Season

The 2023-24 Clyde-Savannah CSD Boys Varsity Bowling team had a season for the ages this winter. They won the Section V sectional tournament for the first time since 1990.

Since then, the team has been able to truly soak in their special season and achievements.

“It was incredible. It was such an amazing experience. I wish I had more years so I could do it again,” said Senior Parker Miller. Miller was a leader on the team. He joined the Section V composite team after the sectionals victory at Roseland Bowl in Canandaigua.

On April 16, Miller will be honored during WROC News 8’s Primetime 585 High School Sports Elite Awards, which recognizes outstanding student athletes.

His mom, Karen Miller, is one of the assistant coaches for Clyde-Savannah.

“We’ve seen them grow and develop and mesh as a team. They were so close last year and just all kind of gelled this year,” she said. Miller recalls the team finishing second last year and using it as motivation to win sectionals this season.

Head Coach Tony VanCuren agrees.

“It was a good journey with these kids,” said VanCuren. “They wanted that win for the school’s sake. They wanted a trophy in the trophy case. That really drove them. It was a nice journey.”

Fellow senior Quentin Haskins, known not just for his bowling pedigree but also his humor, says he was confident in his team.

“I knew we were going to win. Calm, cool and collected always.”

Senior Tyler Freelove started the season recovering from an injury he sustained playing football in the fall. He says the epic 3-point sectional win over Mount Morris will be a memory he carries with him for the rest of his life.

“There was a lot going through my mind,” said Freelove. “Very close game and we were unsure if we would win. Once we found out, emotions took over. There were lots of tears of joys. We’ve done this for a very long time and being able to finally hoist the trophy felt good.”

Parker agrees and says the successful season is also bittersweet, as he’ll miss the experiences. “Bowling with the team and all of the great memories.”

The News 8 Primetime 585 High School Sports Elite Awards special will air on Saturday, April 20th at 8:00 PM and Sunday, April 21st at 12:30 PM.