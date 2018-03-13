Clyde-Savannah falls in regionals

The Golden Eagles soared high this year, claiming the Class D1 title, but falling just short of the state semifinals.

Buffalo East defeated Clyde-Savannah 72-56 in the Far West Regional match on Saturday afternoon at Buffalo State, ending their 2017-2018 season.

While the Panthers held just a one point lead at the end of the first half, the last quarter proved to be a tough one, with East outscoring Clyde Savannah 22-9.

We’ll have more photos and coverage from the game in this weekend’s edition.