Clyde-Savannah’s Tayler Sharp scores 1000th point

Clyde-Savannah varsity basketball player Tayler Sharp scored her 1000th point during a 60-55 overtime loss against Lyons. Sharp, a senior, has been a member of the varsity basketball team since eighth grade.

Sharp has led the Golden Eagles in scoring for the past two seasons. She was also named to the all-league second team as a junior.

“Tayler has shown exceptional talent during her years on the basketball team,” said Clyde-Savannah Athletic Director Larry Lang. “She has put in so much work over the years and it’s nice to see her get rewarded with her 1000th point.”

Sharp has also participated in track and field, soccer, and volleyball during her high school career. She is the daughter of Tim and Patty Sharp.