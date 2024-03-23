County Supervisors recognize local athletes

The Wayne Central Boys Varsity Basketball Team has been named the Finger Lakes East Champions, Section V Class A Champions, Regional Champions, and Class A Basketball State Runner Ups. Coach Bill Thompson was named Class A and Finger Lakes East Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, and players PJ Ostrowski, Josh Warner, and Cam Blankenberg were selected for the All-Tournament Team, with Cam named as Most Valuable Players. The team and their coach were on hand at the Wayne County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday for a photo and to receive a proclamation honoring their accomplishments. Standing with the team are Supervisors Mike Donalty from Walworth and Ben Aman from Ontario.

Pictured with Supervisors from Rose, Butler, Huron, and Wolcott were athletes Gwendolyn Tompkins, Ashton Smith, and Vivian Bishop, and their Coach. Gwen, a junior, was named Section B Class A3 champion in the 55m Hurdle event with a time of 9.37 on February 18, 2024 at Nazareth University. Ashton, a junior, was named Section V Class C champion in the 100 Fly swim event with a time of 58.48 on February 16, 2024 at Churchville-Chili High School. Vivian, a sophomore Varsity Alpine Skier, finished 2nd in the Section V Class A Championship in Slalom and 4th in the Giant Slalom, qualifying her for the NYSPHSAA Championship at Whiteface Mountain, where she finished 2nd in the Slalom and 14th in the Giant Slalom.