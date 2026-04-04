DJ Barber and Ellie Alexander make Williamson History with 1,000 point milestone

This winter marked a historic moment for the Williamson Basketball Program as two dedicated student-athletes reached one of the sport’s most respected milestones — 1,000 career points. Through years of commitment, perseverance, and teamwork, both players have established themselves as leaders on and off the court. Their achievements not only highlight their individual talent but also reflect the strength of their teammates, coaches, and the program that helped shape their success. Reaching this elite scoring mark cements their legacy and provides inspiration for the next generation of athletes.

On January 16, 2026, against Clyde-Savannah High School, Williamson Senior, Damontrell “DJ” Barber reached a major career milestone, eclipsing 1,000 career points.

The achievement is a reflection of years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to the game. Throughout his career, Barber has been a consistent contributor and key part of the program’s success, providing scoring and steady play on the court.

Reaching 1,000 career points is a rare accomplishment at the high school level and highlights both individual excellence and team support. Barber’s milestone also reflects the efforts of his teammates and coaches who have played a role throughout his career.

Eclipsing 1,000 points places Barber among an elite group of players in program history and sets a strong example for future athletes. His accomplishment marks a memorable moment for the program and a milestone that will be recognized for years to come.

Congratulations to DJ Barber on this outstanding achievement and historic moment.

Junior standout Ellie Alexander has etched her name into Williamson girls basketball history, reaching the coveted 1,000-point milestone this season.

Ellie Alexander, a member of the Class of 2027, surpassed the mark during a home matchup against Red Creek in front of a packed crowd on February 5th. Entering the game needing 18 points to reach the milestone, she delivered in impressive fashion, scoring 21 points on the night to officially join the 1,000-point club. She currently sits at 1,078 career points and continues to climb.

A dynamic scorer, Alexander has been a dominant force for the Marauders. She has recorded back-to-back seasons of 400+ points while knocking down 50 or more three-pointers in each of those years — a testament to her consistency and range.

This season, she has taken her game to another level, leading both Wayne County and Class B in scoring with an average of 25 points per game.

“Ellie’s work ethic and passion for the game sets her apart,” said head coach Beth Brennan. “Reaching 1,000 points is an incredible accomplishment, but it’s just a reflection of the time and effort she puts in every single day.”

With another year still ahead in her high school career, Alexander’s impact on the Williamson program continues to grow as she cements herself as one of the area’s top players.