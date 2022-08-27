F/A Products Maynard Troyer Classic III continues to grow

The F/A Products Maynard Troyer Classic III is set to take place on Friday, September 2 at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., is going to be “one big night” and extremely lucrative for asphalt Modified racing in the Western Region of New York and Pennsylvania. F/A Products Engine and Performance Parts has stepped up to the presenting sponsor of the race.

Forgione and the Troyer family will be adding $6,000 to the overall purse as well providing racers other incentives. This doubles their contribution from 2021. The F/A Products decal will be mandatory on each car participating in the MTC III for the additional support.

Forgione is a former Modified driver and Spencer Speedway regular as well as a former racer in IMSA with a Ford Mustang. Maynard Troyer’s last competitive race occurred with Forgione in 1989 as co-driver during events at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) and at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. Forgione still competes today in the HTA (Historic Trans Am Series.

Kenny Troyer has continued to build funding to supplement the purse, making it one of the top racing Modified races of the season. Over $10,000 in bonus money and contingencies has been raised for each of the two previous Maynard Troyer Classics. Scott Hossfeld will once again present the event champion with a ring signifying the victor’s accomplishments.

With the $6,000 increase from Forgione, F/A Products and Troyer himself the purse now will reflect the following; 1.) $7.000 2.) $2,800 3.) $1,700 4.) $1,400 5.) $1,250 6.) $1,125 7.) $1,075 8.) $1,050 9.) $1,025 10.) $1,000 11.) $900 12.) 800 13.) $700 14.) $700 15.) $700 16.)-to-26.) $700.

The race will be run 67-laps in honor of Spencer Speedway’s 67th season of operation. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will run a 41-lap race on this evening in tribute to Teddy Appleton. More details in regard to this race will be announced in the near future. The Appleton family (Kathy and Don – Mother and Father of Teddy; Kelly Appleton and Chris Fiinocchario) have assembled the race in honor of Teddy. Appleton passed on May 5th, 2020. His racing career was just starting. The Appleton family is now partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), with a commitment to shine a stronger light on mental health awareness. NAMI Rochester provides guidance, support and education for those living with mental illness as well as family and friends close to them. The family and friends of Teddy Appleton have dedicated his number #81 car to mental awareness with the hopes of inspiring conversations about mental health in the racing community and beyond.

While Ted’s life was cut short by depression resulting from traumatic brain injuries he lived each day with great passion. A graduate of Penfield High School and from SUNY Plattsburgh, he received numerous awards and honors. His life-long passion for auto-racing was born at a young age in part by attending races at Spencer Speedway near his home, with his racing career beginning in 2019 aboard the #81. As is common for those living through mental illness, many people close to Ted had no idea how much he struggled to make it through each day. The Appleton family urges those of you who may be struggling in silence to talk about it. Organizations like NAMI Rochester can help. Visit www.namiroc.org for more information.

The Appleton family would like to thank Chris Finocchario along with Schoonmaker family as well as numerous other racing friends for all of their support in making the race happen.

The “Rocket Performance” 602 Sportsman Modifieds racing for 16-laps in tribute to Maynard Troyer’s traditional number “6”.

The gates open at 5:00 pm at Spencer Speedway for fans, with qualifying to follow at 7:15 pm on Friday, September 2. Discount tickets are available at Wilbert’s and Whittaker Ford located near the race track in the Williamson area. The race will be streamed live on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv