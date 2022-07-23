F/A Products Maynard Troyer Classic III one of the most lucrative races of 2022 Season

The F/A Products Maynard Troyer Classic III set to take place on Friday, September 2 at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., is going to be “one big night” and extremely lucrative for asphalt Modified racing in the Western Region of New York and Pennsylvania. Long-time friend of Troyer, Tom Forgione has stepped up to become the Race of Champions Modified Series race title sponsor through his F/A Products Engine and Performance Parts brand.

Forgione and the Troyer family will be adding $6,000 to the overall purse as well providing racers other incentives. This doubles their contribution from 2021. The F/A Products decal will be mandatory on each car participating in the MTC III for the additional support.

“This is a great fit for our performance business,” offered Forgione. “Maynard was a great friend of mine and this race is a perfect fit for our performance based business F/A Products. This is going to be a special night and we are looking forward to it and helping out our fellow racers.”

Forgione is a former Modified driver and Spencer Speedway regular as well as a former racer in IMSA with a Ford Mustang. Maynard Troyer’s last competitive race occurred with Forgione in 1989 as co-driver during events at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) and at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. Forgione still competes today in the HTA (Historic Trans Am Series.

The Race of Champions, who leases and promotes the racing at Spencer Speedway is once again promoting the event and has agreed to post the following purse; 1.) $6.000 2.) $2,500 3.) $1,250 4.) $1,175 5.) $1,150 6.) $1,100 7.) $1,075 8.) $1,050 9.) $1,025 10.) $1,000 11.) $750 12.) 500 13.) $475 14.) $450 15.) $425 16.)-to-26.) $400. Only four (4) tires per car will be allowed to purchase.

Kenny Troyer will once again be soliciting money to supplement the purse. Over $10,000 in bonus money and contingencies has been raised for each of the two previous Maynard Troyer Classics. Scott Hossfeld will once again present the event champion with a ring signifying the victor’s accomplishments.

With the $6,000 increase from Forgione, F/A Products and Troyer himself the purse now will reflect the following; 1.) $7.000 2.) $2,800 3.) $1,700 4.) $1,400 5.) $1,250 6.) $1,125 7.) $1,075 8.) $1,050 9.) $1,025 10.) $1,000 11.) $900 12.) 800 13.) $700 14.) $700 15.) $700 16.)-to-26.) $700.

The race will be run 67-laps in honor of Spencer Speedway’s 67th season of operation. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will run a 41-lap race on this evening in tribute to Teddy Appleton. More details in regard to this race will be announced in the near future. The “Rocket Performance” 602 Sportsman Modifieds racing for 16-laps in tribute to Maynard Troyer’s traditional number “6”.

The gates open at 5:00 pm at Spencer Speedway for fans, with qualifying to follow at 7:15 pm on Friday, September 2.