Five Pal-Mac Student Athletes sign letters of intent

The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District congratulated five student athletes on signing their Letters of Intent on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 to compete in their respective sports at the collegiate level.

These athletes compete in a number of sports including lacrosse, track and field, and swimming.

Andon Fedor: Swimming for the Roberts Wesleyan RedHawks (Division II ) Andon will compete as a sprinter swimmer. The RedHawks compete in the Metropolitan Swimming Conference. In the 2021-2022 season, Andon helped the varsity swim team break a school record in the 400 Freestyle Relay, clocking in at 3:27.56. The record previously stood for 27 years.

Andon plans to major in Physical Education, which follows the footsteps of his mother, Rachel.

Ailena Reynolds-Diaz: Track and Field for the Robert Morris Colonials (Division I). Ailena will split time between mid-distance running and competing on the relay team. Robert Morris competes in the Horizon League.

A multi-sport athlete, she represented Pal-Mac in the New York Indoor Track and Field Championships in Staten Island her senior year. She also holds six different school records across multiple indoor and outdoor events.

Ailena plans to major in Criminal Justice, with her eyes set on a possible career in the FBI, or the court room.

Quinn Nolan: Lacrosse for the St. Bonaventure Bonnies (Division I)

Quinn will be taking his face-off specialist talents to play under former Rochester Knighthawks lacrosse champion Randy Mearns. The Bonnies play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

Since joining the team as an eighth grader, Quinn has seen his face-off percentage improve every year, culminating in an 88% winning percentage his junior year.

Quinn plans on majoring in General Business and Finance, with plans on becoming a financial advisor.

Kylie Waeghe: Lacrosse for the Grand Valley State University Lakers (Division II).

Kylie will compete as an attack for the Lakers. The team has enjoyed recent success, including a perfect record in conference play in 2021. The Lakers compete in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC)

A multi-sport athlete, Kylie also competed in soccer and track. She recently won a Section Five Sectional Championship as a member of the soccer team, adding to her previous titles as part of the lacrosse team.

Kylie will be majoring in Exercise Science.

Will Nichols: Lacrosse for the D’Youville Saints (Divsion II)

Will will be competing at the goalie position for the Saints, who are currently in their inaugural season. The team competes in the East Coast Conference.

Fun fact: The program’s Athletic Director, Ona Halladay, is a Pal-Mac alum!

Will has competed for the Red Raiders since his freshman year, including two trips to the Section Five Sectional Finals twice.

Will plans on majoring in Physical Therapy.