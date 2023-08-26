Former Newark Diver enters Hall of Fame

Former Newark Diver Alexandra (Ali) House, Newark High School class of 2017, received the honor of being inducted into the Section Five Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Rochester last Friday.

Ali was nominated for induction by the Section Five Swimming and Diving Committee and was presented her plaque by her high School coach, Dale Binggeli.

Coach Binggeli stated, “Ali came from a very strong gymnastics background which transferred nicely onto the diving board. Her coachability and strong work ethic added to her success on the board and in the pool. Ali soaked up every detail of dive mechanics from takeoffs to tricks to entries which led to mastering more difficult dives.”

While at Newark, Ali was a 5-time Finger Lakes League Champion, 2-time Section Five class B Champion, twice New York State champion runner up, State Champion, 3-year All-Greater Rochester and 2-time National Swimming and Diving Coaches All-American. She still holds several Finger Lakes pool records for both 6 and 11 dives. Ali was also a 5-time AAU National champion and USA Diving championship competitor.

After High School, Ali continued diving at Ohio State University where she was named All Big 10 Conference Distinguished Athlete 3 times, several time Ohio State Scholar Athlete, most Improved Diver and received two Big 10 Conference team championship rings.

Through the years, Ali had many coaches that contributed to her success: Tedd Van Duyne and Dale Binggeli (Newark HS), Shawn Austin (Blue Wave Diving Club), Cliff Devries (Upstate Diving Club), and Justin Socher (Ohio State University).

Ali is currently employed at the Ohio State Medical James Cancer Center and will be starting Physician Assistant School this next year. She is the daughter of Rick and Valerie House of Newark.