Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 26th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Former Newark Diver enters Hall of Fame

by WayneTimes.com
August 26, 2023

 Former Newark Diver Alexandra (Ali) House, Newark High School class of 2017, received the honor of being inducted into the Section Five Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Rochester last Friday.  

Ali was nominated for induction by the Section Five Swimming and Diving Committee and was presented her plaque by her high School coach, Dale Binggeli.  

Coach Binggeli stated, “Ali came from a very strong gymnastics background which transferred nicely onto the diving board. Her coachability and strong work ethic added to her success on the board and in the pool. Ali soaked up every detail of dive mechanics from takeoffs to tricks to entries which led to mastering more difficult dives.” 

While at Newark, Ali was a 5-time Finger Lakes League Champion, 2-time Section Five class B Champion, twice New York State champion runner up, State Champion, 3-year All-Greater Rochester and 2-time National Swimming and Diving Coaches All-American.  She still holds several Finger Lakes pool records for both 6 and 11 dives. Ali was also a 5-time AAU National champion and USA Diving championship competitor.

After High School, Ali continued diving at Ohio State University where she was named All Big 10 Conference Distinguished Athlete 3 times, several time Ohio State Scholar Athlete, most Improved Diver and received two Big 10 Conference team championship rings.

Through the years, Ali had many coaches that contributed to her success: Tedd Van Duyne and Dale Binggeli (Newark HS), Shawn Austin (Blue Wave Diving Club), Cliff Devries (Upstate Diving Club), and Justin Socher (Ohio State University). 

Ali is currently employed at the Ohio State Medical James Cancer Center and will be starting Physician Assistant School this next year. She is the daughter of Rick and Valerie House of Newark.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

VanHoute, Herb

05/08/45 – 08/17/23 WILLIAMSON: Herb passed on August 17, 2023 at age 78. Predeceased by his parents: Wellman and Pauline VanHoute; Daughter - Monica Conca; Brother - Doug VanHoute. Survived by his Wife, Cathy VanHoute of 51 years; children - James and Rebecca VanHoute, 9 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, Sister Bonnie and Stepmother Arlene. He […]

Read More
Albrecht, Barbara

LYONS: Barbara Albrecht of Lyons, NY passed away at the age of 87 on August 20, 2023 at Clifton Hospital. Barbara was born March 10, 1936 in Lyons, to Eugene and Margaret (Hilfiker) Fox, where she also married her husband of 58 years, Howard Albrecht Sr.  Barbara loved playing cards, and could often be found […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square