Four inducted into NRW Athletic Hall Of Fame

The North Rose-Wolcott Central School District inducted four people into its Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony April 15 at North Rose-Wolcott High School.

The NRW Athletic Hall of Fame was established to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding athletes, coaches, administrators and Cougar supporters and to enhance current student athletes’ understanding and appreciation for the positive role models in the tradition of Cougar Athletics. Through nomination and committee selection, the Hall of Fame recognizes athletes who have been graduated from NRW a minimum of 10 years; individuals who have made significant contributions to NRW athletic programs as a coach; or individuals who have made a significant impact on district, sectional, regional, state, national, professional or international athletics.

The 2023 honorees include:

Patricia Twentyfive, Class of 1988: During her time at NRW, Twentyfive was a four-sport athlete, playing soccer, volleyball, basketball and softball all at a high level. She scored 34 goals during her soccer career and was selected as a league All-Star and Robert Bradbury Award winner in her senior year. Twentyfive played soccer for two years at SUNY Morrisville and another two at Canisius College. She currently splits her time between Burlington, Vt. and Florida, where she bikes and skis in her spare time.

Greg Mills, Class of 1978: Mills competed in many sports during his time at NRW, including soccer, basketball, track and tennis, and was selected as captain multiple times. In 1977 he made the Wayne County All-League Soccer 3rd Team. After high school, Mills played soccer for a year at Syracuse University before transferring to SUNY Geneseo, where he was voted captain of the soccer team his senior year. In 1992 he was selected to the Geneseo Hall of Fame based on his soccer career. A longtime competitive road bike racer, Mills purchased a bike shop in Oswego in 2017.

Ron Behe: Behe was a physical education teacher at NRW from 1971 to 1986. He coached JV baseball, varsity track, and varsity and JV wrestling. Behe is credited with helping to build NRW’s wrestling program, laying the foundation for its current success. After leaving NRW, Behe became a principal at Mohawk Central School until his retirement in 2005. He now enjoys being a spectator at his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Kathy Hoyt: Upon becoming NRW’s athletic director in 2000, Hoyt quickly became known for her focus on all NRW students, not just athletes. She also coached cross country for seven years and was named Wayne-Finger Lakes Coach of the Year in 2005. Many of her athletes achieved success at the league, sectional and state levels. In 2010 Hoyt assumed the position of assistant principal in addition to her athletic director responsibilities and remained in both roles until 2016. She continues to contribute to athletics as executive director of Section V.