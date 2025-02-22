What are you looking for?

Sports

Four Wayne wrestlers qualify for State Championships

February 22, 2025
by WayneTimes.com

(Ontario, February 21, 2025) Wayne Central School District is proud to announce that four student-athletes from the Wayne Central School District Wrestling Team are heading to the New York State Wrestling Championships.

Braiden Salter, Aidan LeStrange, Kurt Ziegler, and Avery Bustamante secured their spots at the state competition after outstanding performances at Super Sectionals on February 15. Their dedication and hard work have allowed them to compete among the best wrestlers in New York State.

The championship tournament will take place the weekend of February 28 at the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. These four athletes will proudly represent Wayne Central School District as they take on top competitors across the state.

