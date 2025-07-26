Gananda and Marion announce soccer program merger for Fall 2025 season

Two Wayne County school districts officially announced their intent to combine parts of their soccer programs beginning this fall.

Gananda and Marion will now have a joint girls soccer program for all levels and will merge the boys modified and junior varisty squads as well.

The districts issued a statement confirming the changes will begin this upcoming school year.

"At Gananda and Marion, our shared mission as school districts is to empower students to grow, compete, and thrive — both in the classroom and on the athletic field. We take pride in offering challenging academic programs and enriching extracurriculars, while also fostering athletic excellence and character development through sports.

That's why we are excited to announce a new chapter in our athletic journey: beginning in Fall 2025, Gananda and Marion will merge all levels of Girls Soccer, along with the Junior Varsity and Modified levels of Boys Soccer. This partnership represents a strategic move to build on our legacies of athletic success, ensure program stability due to shifting enrollment patterns in both districts and preserve opportunities for our student-athletes. These mergers allow our student athletes to continue to have access to competitive, well-supported athletic experiences.

Any move like this generates questions and we are working to finalize information regarding coaching, practice times/locations, uniforms, season schedules and additional details. Once these answers are determined, we’ll communicate the details in separate messages to maintain clarity and understanding. "