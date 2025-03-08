What are you looking for?

Sports

Gananda Basketball receives Sportsmanship Award

March 8, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

The Gananda Boys Varsity Basketball team has been recognized with the “Thomas Emmanuel Sportsmanship Award” for the 2024-2025 season.

This award is given to those who promote sportsmanship with both the student-athletes and school community, and is based upon principles of character and integrity so generously demonstrated by Mr. Thomas Emmanuel, one of the original members of International Association of Approved Basketball Officials Board 60. The award is designed to go to the high school basketball team which best exemplifies “the highest degree of sportsmanship, character and ethics among its coaches, players and spectators.”

