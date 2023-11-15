Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 15th 2023, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Gananda Senior Kaylee Marvin signs basketball letter of intent

by WayneTimes.com
November 15, 2023

A new basketball chapter is about to get started for Gananda senior Kaylee Marvin. 

But first? 

"I want to take more leadership and lead my team into sectionals," she said.

The pursuit of that Section V goal starts on Monday, when practice for winter sports begins and Marvin has lofty expectations for the girls basketball team at Gananda. She was eager to discuss those goals on Wednesday morning while celebrating the signing of her National Letter of Intent to play Division II basketball at Wheeling University in Wheeling, West Virginia next year.

Plenty of friends, classmates and family were on-hand to share the joy with Marvin and her five younger siblings, not to mention the cupcakes. But in the middle of all the happiness and smiles, there was a sense of relief to have the recruiting process behind her.

"I'm very excited," she said. "A lot's been going on and now that it's happening, it's like 'wow.' So yes, I am excited."

She also took note of a number of young faces in the crowd of classmates who joined the celebration.

"I want to set that standard and help everyone know that they can do this too," she said.

Marvin is the daughter of Paul and Denee Marvin. The family lives in Walworth.

The Gananda girls open their 2023-24 basketball season on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Red Creek. The home opener is Thursday, Dec. 7, against North Rose-Wolcott. The Blue Panthers advanced to the Section V Class C1 quarterfinals last season after advancing to the Class C2 championship in 2022.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Paul, Jr., Staff Sergeant Robert J. 

WOLCOTT: Robert J. Paul, Jr., age 27, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 30, 2023, in Mountain Home, Idaho.  Robert was a United States Air Force Staff Sergeant, for the 366th Maintenance Squadron, in Mountain Home, Idaho There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of Roberts’ life will be held Saturday, December […]

Read More
Chapple, Richard William

RALEIGH: Mr. Richard William Chapple, 87, husband of Peggy Sue Spargo Chapple, died November 3, 2023. at his residence.  Mr. Chapple was born February 18, 1936 in Wayne County, New York, to the late Mary S. Stevens and George William Chapple.  In addition to his wife, Mr. Chapple is survived by his children, Daniel William […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square