Gananda Senior Kaylee Marvin signs basketball letter of intent

A new basketball chapter is about to get started for Gananda senior Kaylee Marvin.

But first?

"I want to take more leadership and lead my team into sectionals," she said.

The pursuit of that Section V goal starts on Monday, when practice for winter sports begins and Marvin has lofty expectations for the girls basketball team at Gananda. She was eager to discuss those goals on Wednesday morning while celebrating the signing of her National Letter of Intent to play Division II basketball at Wheeling University in Wheeling, West Virginia next year.

Plenty of friends, classmates and family were on-hand to share the joy with Marvin and her five younger siblings, not to mention the cupcakes. But in the middle of all the happiness and smiles, there was a sense of relief to have the recruiting process behind her.

"I'm very excited," she said. "A lot's been going on and now that it's happening, it's like 'wow.' So yes, I am excited."

She also took note of a number of young faces in the crowd of classmates who joined the celebration.

"I want to set that standard and help everyone know that they can do this too," she said.

Marvin is the daughter of Paul and Denee Marvin. The family lives in Walworth.

The Gananda girls open their 2023-24 basketball season on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Red Creek. The home opener is Thursday, Dec. 7, against North Rose-Wolcott. The Blue Panthers advanced to the Section V Class C1 quarterfinals last season after advancing to the Class C2 championship in 2022.