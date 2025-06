Gananda’s Haley Conner got a champion’s welcome as fire trucks escorted her through the community to celebrate her Class C state title. Haley’s time of 56.23 in the 400 was enough to crown her Class C State Champion late last week.

Beyond her incredible finish in the 400, Haley also finished 4th overall in the 400M federation race, which saw her face off against Class A and B athletes, and 4th in the Class C 200M, earning her three state medals overall.