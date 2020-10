SAVANNAH: Age 44, passed away October 8, 2020. Jack was born January 3, 1976 to Jacky, Jr and Barbara (Skinkle) White. He was a graduate of Clyde-Savannah Central School in 1994. He was employed as a truck driver at Keurig-Dr Pepper in Williamson, NY. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and camping with his wife and in-laws. […]