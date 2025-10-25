Gananda-Wayne clinches Finger Lakes Championship

For the third year running, Gananda-Wayne Girls Swimming and Diving won the Finger Lakes League invitational championship held on Saturday, October 18th at Newark High School. After going a perfect 6-0 in league dual meets this season, Gananda-Wayne brought home another trophy along with other honors.

Gananda-Wayne senior and team captain Emma Catalano was voted both Swimmer of the Meet and Senior of the Year. Catalano placed first in all four of her events: 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 200 Freestyle Relay and the 400 Freestyle Relay. Gananda-Wayne head coach Dani Richards was named Coach of the Year for the league.

Catalano's eighth grade teammate Camryn Holdraker made a strong debut winning first place in the 200 IM, while also finishing third in the 100 Backstroke. Gananda-Wayne celebrated another first place finish in Diving with junior Gianna Caracci winning the league title in a tight competition against Marcus Whitman's Devyn Bond.

Other first place finishes include Geneva's Tatum Kivimaki in the 50 Freestyle; Lilly Burnett (Marcus Whitman) in the 100 Butterfly; Corrine Ruffo (Geneva) in the 100 Freestyle; Palmyra-Macedon freshman Addie Henley in the 100 Breaststroke. Another standout eighth grader was Ava Erb from Marcus Whitman, who took first place in the 500 Freestyle.

Geneva took the win in the 200 Medley Relay with the team of Woody, Kivimaki, Gomez and Ruffo, while Gananda-Wayne nabbed first place in both the 200 Freestyle Relay and the 400 Freestyle Relay with the team of Fil, Holdraker, Labarge, and Catalano comprising both relays.

Congratulations to all seven Finger Lakes teams on a strong swim and dive season.

Final scores of the meet:

Gananda-Wayne - 121

Geneva - 96

Palmyra-Macedon - 81

Midlakes/Red Jacket - 75

Marcus Whitman - 74

Newark - 43

Sodus/Williamson - 23