Gananda-Wayne girls swim team remains undefeated in Finger Lakes league action

On Thursday, September 25th, Gananda-Wayne Girls Varsity Swimming and Diving hosted Midlakes/Red Jacket at the Gananda Pool.

For Midlakes/Red Jacket, Ava Erb placed first in the 500 Freestyle. Mattea Brodman took first in the 100 Breaststroke.

Gananda-Wayne's Emma Catalano and Abby Labarge were both double-event winners. Catalano took first in the 200 Freestyle and the 100 Freestyle, while Labarge won both the 200 IM and the 100 Backstroke. Camryn Holdraker won first place in the 50 Freestyle. Gananda-Wayne had winning times in all three relays.

Gananda-Wayne's overall record so far this season is 7 wins and 2 losses. The team is currently ranked first in the Finger Lakes League (5-0) and is looking to clench the title of League Champions for a second year running.

The final score of the meet was Gananda-Wayne 75, Midlakes/Red Jacket 54. Gananda-Wayne's next home meet is Thursday, October 2nd vs. Geneva.