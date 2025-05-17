Get Outside! A look at all seven golf courses in Wayne County

As spring gives way to summer here in New York, it’s the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. From parks and playgrounds to hiking trails and water sports, Wayne County truly has something for everyone.

If golf is your game, chances are you’ve already dusted off your clubs and are planning out the next few months of play.

New York boasts over 800 courses across the state, with many right here in the Finger Lakes region.

Wayne County alone is home to seven 18 hole courses that are all open to the public and feature sprawling fairways, challenging greens and plenty of natural beauty. If you haven’t played them all, this year is perfect opportunity to try a new course.

Here’s a look at all of Wayne County’s clubs including locations, greens fees and links to book.

Blue Heron Hills Golf Club

Pristine fairways, fast greens and a challenge for golfers of every skill level make Blue Heron a must-play course.

Located in the heart of the Gananda development in the town of Macedon, you’ll find yourself emerced in nature as you play on bent grass fairways that have played home to some of golf’s top names. Built in 1987 with input from Jack Nicklaus, this championship-level course features no parallel fairways and several challenging holes that might just have you wishing you played those Wilson balls instead of your Titleists.

New owners Jody and Jason Calder have recently renovated the club house and have big plans for the entire property. Readers will recall our story last month on the takeover and proposed plans for the club, including a focus on banquets and a more family-focused environment including a soon-to-be launched ice cream stand. The pair plan to host live entertainment every Friday night and are currently planning a "glow-golf" event for later this year. To book a tee time or learn more about the club, visit blueherongolfny.com.

The Links at Greystone

Rated 4.5 stars by Golf Digest, Greystone is a Scottish links-style course spread over rolling hills and featuring large undulating greens. Located in the town of Walworth, Greystone is considered a "must-see" course. Nestled into nature without a house in sight, the expansive views will have you taking a little longer on your tee shots just to soak in the sights.

Architect Craig Schreiner shaped massive greens with multiple tiers and wild swinging breaks that will test even the savviest golfer. A quote off their website advising players that "Missing the green in the right spot is almost always better than hitting the green in the wrong one."

The Odenbach family, who originally constructed the course and then sold it back in 2000, repurchased the club in 2016 and continue to operate it today.

For more information and to book a tee time, visit greystonelinks.com.

Sycamore Golf Club

Formerly known as Crooked Pines, Sycamore got a new name when it was purchased by Mark’s Pizzeria founder Mark Crane back in early 2023.

The 137 acre property was in need of some TLC and Crane, who is no stranger to hard work, felt he was the right man for the job. He immediately got to work cutting down dead and dying trees and brining the course back to life, telling The Times "I can’t have idle hands."

Now two years later, golfers say it’s in the best shape it has even been. A brand new restaurant/banquet facility that will open soon and a newly constructed pro shop cap off two years of renovations at the club, making 2025 a great time to check it out.

Find more info and book a tee time at sycamoregolfclub.com.

Ontario Country Club

Since 1928, golfers from across the region have been visiting Ontario Country Club. That tradition continues under its new owner Sean Fico who purchased the club back in 2022. From drainage issues, to clubhouse repairs and upgrades, Fico was determined to bring the course back up to par.

Now three years later, the 170 acre course has found new life and a new generation of players.

Golf Pro Dan Cordaro says the course is in great shape and the club is offering new membership packages offering free pool privileges. In addition, they now have two Trackman Golf simulators allowing golfers to play regardless of the weather outside.

The club’s restaurant, Pub on the Green, serves a variety of dishes year-round including weekly specials and holiday brunches, and also looks to feature live music every weekend for the 2025 season.

Tee times and more info can be found at ontariogolfclub.com.

Wayne Hills Country Club

Located in Lyons and originally built by Brent Wadsworth in 1959, Wayne Hills has long been a staple of the area for golfers of every handicap.

Their signature seventh hole, named by many locals as one of their "top picks" in the region, features an elevated tee shot with water to the left and bunkers to the right. Depending on pin placement, this hole can leave you with a tricky decision.

If you’re a fan of a long dog-leg, hole numbers 9 and 14 should be right up your alley. The course is a nice mix of par three, four and five holes, all flanked by mature trees and expansive views.

Visit waynehillscc.com to learn more or to book a tee time.

Sodus Bay Heights

With rolling hills and breathtaking views of Lake Ontario and Sodus Bay, SBH is a must-see for lovers of the game and of beautiful scenery.

While playing this Geoffery Cornish-designed masterpiece, you’ll find water hazards on four holes, with ‘First Creek’ crossing many of the course’s fairways.

The club celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, and Business Manager Stephanie Johnson says they’ve made some big improvements to the historic property.

"We renovated 3 of our tees (#1, #3 & #10) at the club, installed a beautiful new clock on hole #1 and we have new stewards for our restaurant and banquet room, Bill and Karen Dunn."

Bill Dunn has been the Executive Chef at Mid-Vale Country Club, Skaneateles Golf Club and Country Club of Rochester.

The new restaurant has already hosted two holiday brunches this season and plans to offer full menu service year-round.

The club regularly runs annual membership promotions and encourages golfers of all ages to come check them out.

Learn more and book a tee time at sodusbayheights.com.

Port Bay Golf Course

If you’re out near Wolcott, take the time to play a round at Port Bay Golf Course. Local golfers have commented on the club’s great prices on greens fees, a well laid out course, and friendly staff.

While overall yardage is a bit shorter than your average course, you can count on plenty of challenges thanks to narrow fairways and sloping greens.

GolfNow.com says "Port Bay Golf Club is a terrific choice for your regular rounds of golf or a new destination for you and friends when visiting Wolcott."

The course offers a variety of yearly tournaments and weekly leagues for players of all abilities.

Like any course, weather can play a factor in playability, but the owners are very communicative on social media during heavy rain days to let golfers know that state of the course.

Explore the course and all it has to offer and book a tee time at portbaygc.com.

No matter where you’re located here in Wayne County, chances are there’s a course near you. The weather is finally warming up so get out there and go play!