High School Sports Updates for This Week

Varsity Baseball

Thursday, May 10

Gananda 8, Sodus 0

Gananda (11-3): Zack Ciprich 3-hitter, 13 strikeouts; RBI; Jadyen Castrechini 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Tim McClare RBI.

Eastridge 2, Wayne 1

Eastridge (8-8): John Montana 2-for-4.

Wednesday, May 9

Wayne 9, Geneva 2

Wayne: Logan Holgado 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI; Sean Flannery 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Tanner Clark winning pitcher, 6 innings pitched, 1 earned run allowed. Geneva: Luke Lawson 2-for-4, double; Matt Pierce 2-for-3, double, 2 runs scored; Nick Fraceschi 4 innings pitched in relief, 4 hits allowed, 3 earned runs allowed, 6 walks allowed, 6 strikeouts.

Newark 6, Penn Yan 5

Newark: Dylan Blanchard-Rieke 2 doubles; Cade Murray 2 hits. PY: Derrick Riviello 6 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts; Brennan Prather 3 hits.

Williamson 11, Clyde-Savannah 1

Tuesday, May 8

Sodus 1, East Rochester 0

Sodus: Alex Savory complete game, 3 hits allowed, 13 strikeouts. Vincent Orange-Paton hit a based-loaded, walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning for Sodus.

North Rose-Wolcott 5, Lyons 4

NRW: Connor Leous, Michael Statskey RBI each.

Newark 13, School of the Arts 5

Newark (11-5): Dylan Blanchard 3-for-3, 2 RBI; Alex Caraballo 2-for-3, RBI; Julius Teabout 2-for-2, 3 RBI; Lucas DeVito 2 RBI.

Williamson 12, Red Creek 0

Gananda 13, Marcus Whitman 3

Monday, May 7

Wayne 6, Waterloo 3

Wayne 7-5.

Newark 9, Mynderse 7

Newark: 7-5 Lucas DeVito RBI; Liam Childs 2-for-4, RBI; Landon Berrios 2-for-3, RBI.

Gananda 5, North Rose-Wolcott 1

Gananda (7-2): Cody Hill 2-for-4, RBI; Zack Ciprich 2-hitter, 11 strikeouts.

Varsity Softball

Thursday, May 10

Game 1: Gananda 7, Sodus 0

Game 2: Gananda 4, Sodus 0

Gananda: Riley Gonzalez 2 run-home run.

Clyde-Savannah 10, Red Creek 9

C-S (3-14): Jade Goers, Annabelle Eyrich 2 RBI each. RC: Maggie Meyer 3 RBI;

Kathryn Smith 2 RBI.

Wayne 20, Marion 5

Wayne (10-6): Nia Black 3-for-6, 3 RBI; Haley Albano 4-for-4, 4 runs scored; Amana Blakely 3-for-5, 3 runs scored.

Lyons 16, Midlakes 1

Lyons (10-3): Riley DeCola 4-for-4, 3 RBI; Jasmine David 3-for-4, 3 RBI.

Wednesday, May 9

Mynderse 10, Palmyra-Macedon 1, 5 innings

Mynderse: Hannah Lang winning pitcher, 2-for-2, triple, 2 RBI; Hannah Brown-Trice 2-for-3; Madison Barnett 1-for-2, 2 RBI.

Mynderse 6, Palmyra-Macedon 3, 5 innings

Mynderse: Hannah Lang winning pitcher, Jenni Page 2-for-2; Abby Basile 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Mary Doell 2-for-3.

Geneva 21, Wayne 7

Lyons 8, North Rose-Wolcott 4

Lyons (9-3): Zoe Swann winning pitcher; Adeline Reale 2 hits; Kenzie Alexanian triple. NRW (9-6): Bri Boone triple, losing pitcher; Taylor Malchoff triple.

Gananda 19, Red Creek 0

Gananda: Gabi Fioravanti winning pitcher; Lexi Fioravanti 4-for-4, double, triple, 4 RBI; Riley Gonzalez 3-for-4, double 3 RBI; Annabella Phillips 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Nadine Coleman 2-for-3, double; Libby Ptak, Molly Nichols 2 RBI.

Tuesday, May 8

Wayne 3, Waterloo 1

Wayne (9-5): Amanda Blakely 1-for-4, double RBI; Hanna Albano 2-for-3, RBI. Waterloo (8-4): Morgan Kapp 14 strikeouts, 1-for-3, RBI; Kennedy Beniamino 1-for-3.

Wayne 8, Waterloo 4

Wayne: Haley Albano 2-for-3 2 runs scored; Rachel Graff 2-for-4, RBI; Ally Haag 1-for-1, RBI.

Williamson 13, North Rose-Wolcott 12

Williamson: Kiki Hall 2-run home run, 4 RBI; Alexa Jordan 3 runs scored. NR-W: Taylor Malchoff 4 hits, 5 RBI.

Williamson 12, Red Creek 0

Monday, May 7

Lyons 21, Marion 0

Lyons: Kenzie Alexanian 2-for-5, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored; Zoe Swann 3 runs scored; Taylor Richardson 4 runs scored.

Game 1: Gananda 6, North Rose-Wolcott 0; Game 2: Gananda 6, North Rose-Wolcott 0

Gananda: Gananda: Annabella Phillips threw a combined 10 perfect innings with 16 strikeouts; Emma Drake 2 RBI.

Boys Varsity Lacrosse

Thursday, May 10

Newark 13, Midlakes 4