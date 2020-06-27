Local Sports
Introducing the Geneva Snow Cats
There will be college-level baseball in the area this summer.
Bob Ohmann, owner of the Geneva Red Wings and former owner of the Newark Pilots has announced the Geneva Snow Cats will play ball at McDonough Park as part of the eight-team, Interstate Intercollegiate Baseball League.
“We’re cautiously optimistic that this will work, but we are also very excited to give these young men their first opportunity to play college-level baseball in 2020,” Ohmann told The Times Wednesday night. “We’re gonna meet all the guidelines set forth and give everybody local baseball this summer.”
The Snow Cats will start play July 6th in Rochester, and will host their first game July 11. There will be limited seating for fans in accordance with social distance guidelines set forth by New York State, so fans must buy tickets in advance to assure themselves a seat at a game.
Players and coaches will be required to wear masks in the dugout, and will adhere to social distancing when not in the field.
The teams are all comprised of players mostly from western and upstate New York natives and college students.
The Snow Cats will be managed by Plattsburgh State coach, Sam Quinn Loeb, who will be assisted by Texas Rangers scout Dave Herbst.
Pitchers:
Garrett Bell, RHP, Ithaca College
Cooper Crunick, RHP, Binghamton
Liam Devine, RHP, St. Bonaventure
AJ Garland, LHP, Alfred State
Charlie Hammel, RHP, Ithaca
Nate Hampson, LHP, Monroe Community College
Jack Leahy, LHP, RIT
Ron Loomis, RHP, SUNY Oswego
Dan Munn, RHP, Hilbert College
Rojo Prarie, RHP, William and Mary
Mike Sculi, Monroe Community College, LHP/OF
Buzz Shirley, Ithaca College, LHP/1B
Catchers:
Gil Merod, Ithaca College
Cam Vozel, Gannon University
Infielders and Outfielders:
David Bermudez, Rider
Ryan Blackwell, RIT
James Cronin, St. Lawrence University
Brandon Meyers, St. Bonaventure
Mark Trotta, William and Mary
Lachlan Charles, Cornell University
Matt Smith, Ithaca College
Latest News
Introducing the Geneva Snow Cats
There will be college-level baseball in the area this summer. Bob Ohmann, owner of the Geneva Red Wings and former...
MLB tries again with short season, skewed rules
NEW YORK (AP) So, where were we? Mid-March, a spring training exhibition between the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins...
Marion S. Whelen School of Practical Nursing holds Drive-Thru Commencement
The Marion S. Whelan School of Practical Nursing (MSWSPN) celebrated the commencement of their 85th graduating class on June 18,...
Recent Obituaries
Wadeikis, Wanda Tinker
PENFIELD: Passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 96. Wanda was born on December 3, 1923...
Brown, Roy
FAIRPORT/MACEDON: On June 18, 2020, Roy Brown was finally reunited with the love of his life, the late Hilda Brown....
Paliotti, Philip Lawrence
LYONS: Philip Lawrence Paliotti died peacefully at 90 years of age in his sleep on the evening of June 23,2020,...