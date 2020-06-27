Introducing the Geneva Snow Cats

There will be college-level baseball in the area this summer.

Bob Ohmann, owner of the Geneva Red Wings and former owner of the Newark Pilots has announced the Geneva Snow Cats will play ball at McDonough Park as part of the eight-team, Interstate Intercollegiate Baseball League.

“We’re cautiously optimistic that this will work, but we are also very excited to give these young men their first opportunity to play college-level baseball in 2020,” Ohmann told The Times Wednesday night. “We’re gonna meet all the guidelines set forth and give everybody local baseball this summer.”

The Snow Cats will start play July 6th in Rochester, and will host their first game July 11. There will be limited seating for fans in accordance with social distance guidelines set forth by New York State, so fans must buy tickets in advance to assure themselves a seat at a game.

Players and coaches will be required to wear masks in the dugout, and will adhere to social distancing when not in the field.

The teams are all comprised of players mostly from western and upstate New York natives and college students.

The Snow Cats will be managed by Plattsburgh State coach, Sam Quinn Loeb, who will be assisted by Texas Rangers scout Dave Herbst.

Pitchers:

Garrett Bell, RHP, Ithaca College

Cooper Crunick, RHP, Binghamton

Liam Devine, RHP, St. Bonaventure

AJ Garland, LHP, Alfred State

Charlie Hammel, RHP, Ithaca

Nate Hampson, LHP, Monroe Community College

Jack Leahy, LHP, RIT

Ron Loomis, RHP, SUNY Oswego

Dan Munn, RHP, Hilbert College

Rojo Prarie, RHP, William and Mary

Mike Sculi, Monroe Community College, LHP/OF

Buzz Shirley, Ithaca College, LHP/1B

Catchers:

Gil Merod, Ithaca College

Cam Vozel, Gannon University

Infielders and Outfielders:

David Bermudez, Rider

Ryan Blackwell, RIT

James Cronin, St. Lawrence University

Brandon Meyers, St. Bonaventure

Mark Trotta, William and Mary

Lachlan Charles, Cornell University

Matt Smith, Ithaca College