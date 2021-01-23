Powered by Dark Sky
January 23rd 2021, Saturday
Keeping kids moving, one step at a time

by WayneTimes.com
January 23, 2021

Lincoln School first and second graders are keeping a close eye on their feet in their physical education classes these days. That’s because their PE teacher Stephen Todaro devised a healthy competition he’s calling the “Pedometer Step Olympics” that began January 4 and will run though March 25th, right before Spring break begins.

During each PS class, students wear the tiny pedometers, typically on their sneakers, to measure their steps during the class activities.

At the close of each class, Todaro records and announces the number of each student’s steps  and is keeping a running total for each class on white boards. At the end of their Jan. 14th class, Calabretta’s first graders had logged 35,160 steps since the competition began.

When the competition ends in March, winners will be announced and will receive prizes Todaro obtained from the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres and the Rochester Red Wings who are graciously partnering with Todaro in the competition.

Additionally, every student will receive a certificate for competing.

“I think it is beneficial for students to have something really fun to work for right now,’’ Todaro said. “Each time they come to class they are seeing their individual and class progress. They’re super motivated and more active - many are even doing laps around the gym during free time at the end of class.

“I’m teaching them to not only be active in PE, but outside of school. I’m promoting healthy lifestyles  So far this is super successful.’’

A show of hands from first graders from Meredith Calabretta’s class January 14th indicated they are fully onboard with Todoro’s competition.

Like Marelle Divelbliss, who said he likes it because it is helping everyone “stay active” and “keep their legs in shape.”

