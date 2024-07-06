Kid's night set for Friday, July 12 at Spencer Speedway

One of the most anticipated race nights of the year is rapidly approaching at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, NY with the annual "Kid's Night" at the track on Friday, July 12, 2024.

"Kid's Night" has become one of the great traditions at the half-mile track. "Kid's RoC" kid's club will have plenty of activities in addition to a "bike ride" around the track along with some great racing to fill out a full night of entertainment at Spencer.

Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series racer, Kevin Timmerman of Ontario, NY, always looks forward to this night at the races.

"Kid's Night is always a lot of fun. It is a great family night at the races," explained Timmerman. "We are also looking forward to getting back into competition and hopefully we can find some good luck, have a positive run and celebrate the end of the night in victory lane."

The Race of Champions Late Model Series will join the card in their only appearance of the season at Spencer. Jacob Gustafson of Webster, NY, claimed the first Race of Champions Late Model Series race of the season when he won at Holland (NY) Speedway in early June.

The Race of Champions Super Stock will run a full program. The Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series will compete in double-features, running the makeup feature from Friday, June 14. The Wilbert's U-Pull It Four Cylinder and Wilbert's U-Pull It Super Six Series will join the card and run features only.

The "Food Truck Frenzy" featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return with some unique additions. In addition to standard fare from the Ontario Volunteer Fire Department, there will be BBQ truck joining us as well as an Ice Cream truck along with the Williamson Apple Blossom Festival selling fried dough and more, along with the new addition of a popcorn truck

Advanced discount tickets will be available online at MyRacePass on the Race of Champions website; www.rocmodifiedseries.com. Skip the lines by purchasing tickets online.

All Race of Champions events will be streamed on RoCModifiedSeries.TV powered by Racing America. For more information visit; offer.racingamerica.com/race-of-champions/.