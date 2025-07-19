King of the Hill delivers big weekend of racing in Palmyra

PALMYRA, NY — The 2025 King of the Hill motocross event lit up Hogback Hill MX July 12–13 with one of the most action-packed weekends of the year. With nearly 500 racers twisting throttles and over 2,000 fans lining the fences, the atmosphere was electric from start to finish.

Saturday got the party started with a stacked open practice and wild pitbike races that had the crowd roaring. Families soaked up the full festival feel, from live action to Kraizen Ridge Farms’ surprise mobile petting zoo, which turned the pits into a playground for kids and adults alike.

But Sunday was the main event, and it didn’t disappoint. Every class came to battle, from the tiniest Stacyc rippers to the premier Pro racers going head-to-head for a massive $3,000 Pro purse plus thousands of dollars in other prizes. The Pro classes were absolutely loaded with local and regional talent, the heavy hitters came out swinging, bar-to-bar, wide open. The fans? They packed the fences, shouting and cheering as the big boys on big bikes put on a show worthy of a national spotlight.

Bringing even more fire to the weekend, former pro Colton Camp, now Public Relations and Marketing Director at Hogback Hill, brought in local pro standout Trevor Schmidt. On a rare break from the pro circuit, Schmidt gave fans an unforgettable experience, signing autographs and raffling off prizes before throwing down with the top dogs on track.

Standout rides stole the show all weekend. Alden Smith, from Macedon NY, came out blazing in the PW50 Shaft class, and also grabbed the holeshot in the Junior 4-6 and the oil injected. Backed by Finger Lakes Dental Care and MotoOption, Alden’s ride was nothing short of dominant. Then there was Brodie Miller, from Ontario NY, backed by Fast House and MotoOption, who pulled off an incredible triple overall sweep, leaving everyone chasing shadows and going home with three custom 3D HogMount trophies.

Even when a mid-afternoon storm rolled in, the energy didn’t fade. After a short lightning delay, the gate dropped again, this time in full mud-mode and the crowd got even louder as racers powered through the slop in true warrior fashion.

Missed the mayhem? You’ve got one more chance to be part of it. The Palmyra Racing Association will be hosting another event October 4–5 for their Remembrance Race, with even more prizes, bigger pro payouts, and another unforgettable weekend of dirt, speed, and adrenaline at Hogback Hill!