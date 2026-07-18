King of the Hill lives up to its name at Hogback Hill MX

By Colton Camp

PALMYRA, N.Y. — Hogback Hill Motocross once again proved why it has become one of the premier amateur motocross destinations in the Northeast as riders from across the region descended on Palmyra for the annual King of the Hill weekend.

The two-day event featured a full day of open practice on Saturday before the gates dropped Sunday for a full slate of bar to bar racing. With packed gates, nonstop action, and spectators lining the fences from morning until the final checkered flag, this year’s King of the Hill continued its tradition of growing bigger and more competitive every season.

Adding to the prestige, every class champion earned a custom Hogmount trophy, crowning them the official King of the Hill in their respective class. The one of a kind awards have become one of the event’s signature traditions, giving racers something unique to battle for beyond the podium.

Several local riders put together standout performances in front of the hometown crowd.

Trevor Schmidt, backed by MotoOption and RJD Property Maintenance, was nearly untouchable throughout the weekend. Schmidt dominated the Expert/ Pro classes, sweeping his way to multiple victories while putting on an impressive display of speed and consistency. Making the weekend even more memorable, family and friends celebrated alongside Schmidt—including his newborn daughter, Teddy, who watched her dad stand atop the podium!

Young standout Alden Smith, supported by Finger Lakes Dental Care and DuVall Sourdough Co., gave local fans plenty to cheer about. Smith captured the victory in the 51cc Open (4-8) / E-Bike class while adding a runner-up finish in the 51cc Senior (7-8) / E-Bike division. Every moto drew loud cheers from the hometown crowd as the rising star continued to establish himself as one of the area’s young riders to watch!

Another crowd favorite was Brodie Miller, backed by Hadley’s Fab Weld, who enjoyed a breakthrough weekend aboard his 65cc machine. After months of hard work and steady improvement, Miller earned his first podium finishes with a pair of third place results!

Jared Caster also represented the area well, ripping his MotoOption factory backed 2 stroke machine to an impressive top-five finish against a highly competitive +25 B/C class!

Samuel Morse, backed by MotoOption, was another young local racer who put on an impressive performance throughout the weekend. Morse battled relentlessly in every moto, never giving an inch to the competition, and earned a hard fought second place finish in the Junior Mini (Ages 9-11) class. His determination and exciting riding style made him one of the standout young racers of the weekend and another hometown favorite for fans lining the fence.

Among the youngest competitors, Grant Eberhardt showcased the future of the sport by claiming the 12-Inch Open STACYC class victory, proving that the next generation of racers is already making its mark at Hogback Hill.

As the dust settled, King of the Hill once again delivered everything motocross fans have come to expect, the close racing, memorable moments, and an rad atmosphere that continues to attract racers and spectators from across the Northeast.

Hogback Hill Motocross extends a sincere thank you to every racer, family, sponsor, volunteer, and fan who helped make the July 11th - 12th event another unforgettable weekend.

The next opportunity to race at Hogback Hill comes August 29-30 at 4343 Hogback Hill Road, Palmyra, NY 14522.

Whether you’re a seasoned racer, a first time visitor, or simply a fan of bar to bar motocross action, come join us for another exciting weekend at Hogback Hill MX.