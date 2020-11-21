Lady Cougars Modified Soccer Team celebrates Successful season

The North Rose-Wolcott Lady Cougars Modified Soccer Team had an incredible season this fall, finishing the season with a 7-0-1 record that includes six shutouts.

Team members scored 29 total goals and eight assists, and opponents only scored two goals on the team during the entire season, said Coach Amy Bromley.

“The thing about this young team is every player contributed and put in 110 percent into their practice, games and positive attitude,” Bromley said. “This is a great group of ladies to work with. I’m excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Team members include Vivian Bischop, Avery Boogaard, Kadance Bebee, Keira Costello, Sydney Cuykendall, Cora Haffner, McKenzie Harper, Joelle Kelly, Kasey Liseno, Lilian Mastrangelo, AJ McIntyre, Kadience Powell, Brooklyn Putman, Mikenzie Shear, Jolee Stubbe, Kaylee Stubbe, Gwen Tompkins, Maggie Wanek, and Zoey Yates.