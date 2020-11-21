Powered by Dark Sky
November 21st 2020, Saturday
×
Lady Cougars Modified Soccer Team celebrates Successful season

by WayneTimes.com
November 21, 2020

The North Rose-Wolcott Lady Cougars Modified Soccer Team had an incredible season this fall, finishing the season with a 7-0-1 record that includes six shutouts.

Team members scored 29 total goals and eight assists, and opponents only scored two goals on the team during the entire season, said Coach Amy Bromley.

“The thing about this young team is every player contributed and put in 110 percent into their practice, games and positive attitude,” Bromley said. “This is a great group of ladies to work with. I’m excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Team members include Vivian Bischop, Avery Boogaard, Kadance Bebee, Keira Costello, Sydney Cuykendall, Cora Haffner, McKenzie Harper, Joelle Kelly, Kasey Liseno, Lilian Mastrangelo, AJ McIntyre, Kadience Powell, Brooklyn Putman, Mikenzie Shear, Jolee Stubbe, Kaylee Stubbe, Gwen Tompkins, Maggie Wanek, and Zoey Yates.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Adriaansen, Carolyn M.

MARION: Entered into rest on November 18, 2020 in Clifton Springs, New York. She was born on May 14th, 1931 in Clifton Springs, New York, the daughter of John and Florence (LaGasse) Martin of Newark, New York. She was historian of the Town of Marion for 43 years, a member of the Second Reformed Church […]

Read More
Crawford, Gary

SODUS: Gary passed away at home on Wednesday November 18th, surrounded by family at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Norma (Mattison) Crawford, his two daughters Jenifer (Peter) DeMarree and Joanna (Caroline) Crawford, his 5 grandchildren Sierra (Reinhold), Wyatt, Sylvia (Sam), Olivia and Jared; his brother Norman (Mary […]

Read More
