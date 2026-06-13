Local athletes sign collegiate comitment letters



North Rose-Wolcott held an athletic signing ceremony to celebrate the six seniors who will compete at the collegiate level Congratulations to: Vivian Bishop, University of Maine at Farmington, soccer and skiing, Cody Crane, Genesee Community College, baseball, Olivia DeBoerdere, Genesee Community College, volleyball and softball, Evan DeWispelaere, St. John Fisher University, soccer Lucas Lapp, Finger Lakes Community College, volleyball and Emily Nevlezer, Keuka College, volleyball.



Lydia McKay is leaving the Marion softball program as the all-time leader in strikeouts, but she’s hardly done. The graduating senior gathered with friends and family on Thursday to celebrate her Signing Day for Monroe Community College. McKay, who also plays soccer and basketball for the Black Knights, will continue her softball career with the Tribunes next season.

12 Pal-Mac seniors signed their commitments in a ceremony following their seasonal athletic awards.

Those student-athletes were: Brandon Dennie (Lacrosse): D’Youville (Division II), Teagan Hudak (Lacrosse): Old Dominion (Division I), William Kipp (Track & Field): SUNY Oswego (Division III), Carson Lich (Lacrosse): Ohio Northern University (Division III), Noah Murray (Wrestling): SUNY Oswego (Division III), Jacob Naugle (Lacrosse): Roberts Wesleyan (Division II), George Newsome (Swimming): U.S. Military Academy (Division I), Claire Nolan (Lacrosse): Mount Union (Division III), Breana Pentycofe (Lacrosse): Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania (Division II), Anthony Porpora III (Football): Utica University (Division III), Annette Prebalick (Cheerleading): Niagara University (Division I) ,Georgia Wirth (Basketball): Onondaga Community College (Division III).