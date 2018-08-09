Local Racer To Compete In Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Rochester, NY 8/6/18) – Marion’s Colton Camp is chasing his dream of being a professional motocross athlete. The 21-year-old dirt-bike racer is competing in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle series that travels across the country for 12 weekends every summer.

Over the course of this grueling championship, hundreds of riders and thousands of fans converge at some of the most picturesque landscapes in the U.S. Many of the events and the tracks the series is contested on carry upwards of four decades of history, making them legendary and iconic venues for the sport of motocross, just like landmark stadiums such as Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship begins in mid May and continues until late August, and features two classes of competition – 250 Class and 450 Class. The 250 Class is where the sport’s rising stars do battle, making a name for themselves in hopes of future success, just like in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 450 Class is the championship’s premier showcase, where the biggest names in motocross like Ken Roczen, Eli Tomac, and Marvin Musquin showcase their talents in search of victory and a championship, just like NASCAR’s Cup Series. Regardless of class, these competitors are some of the toughest, fittest, and most daring athletes on the planet as they battle their own physical and mental limits, an ever-changing track, a powerful 250-pound motorcycle, and 39 other riders. There’s simply nothing like it.

All of motocross’ most well-known names have left their mark on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, including Ricky Carmichael, Travis Pastrana, Ryan Dungey and Jeremy McGrath. To win in this championship is distinguishing in the annals of the sport’s history, but to even have the talent to compete against the world’s best riders from around the globe is an incredible achievement in itself that deserves to be recognized. This is the most elite level of motocross and all its competitors can rightfully claim their position as one of the best in the world.

Camp has been riding dirt bikes since he was 4 years old, and has been competing professionally since 2017. He honed is talents by racing locally at Palmyra’s Hogback Hill before deciding to chase success at the sport’s highest level.

With the help of family, friends, and sponsors such as Farmington Service, Dorschel Automotive and NGK Spark Plugs who help pay his way to the races, Camp has had the opportunity to pursue his dreams. Motocross is a sport that requires sacrifice and the ability to overcome adversity, and without the commitment from Camp and his supporters, this dream would not be possible.

Tickets for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship are available at www.ProMotocross.com.

For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and LIKE the Pro Motocross Facebook page and follow @ProMotocross on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive content and additional information on the latest Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship news.