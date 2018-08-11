Local Soccer Star Wins National Tournament

Keep an eye on Wayne’s Matt Gentile on the pitch this fall because he’s spent his entire summer getting ready for the upcoming season.

The junior competed with the GPS 2002 National Team in the San Diego Surf Cup soccer tournament July 28th – 30th, helping his team win it all.

National teams are selected from players making up over 40 GPS affiliate clubs across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Matt, who plays locally for Rochester Futbol club, played right back on a defense that surrendered only three goals the entire tournament.

The GPS National team enjoyed success at the San Diego Surf Cup for the first time in the Golden State, winning a title at the highest level–the U17 Super Black bracket–topping some of the top teams on the West Coast and beyond.

For nearly 40 years the Surf Cup is considered one of the top youth soccer tournaments in the country and attracts over 500 college coaches and scouts.

Last October, Gentile was awarded The Times Scholar Athlete of the Week.