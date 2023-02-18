Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 18th 2023, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Local Youth Ski Racers win big at Bristol Mountain race

by WayneTimes.com
February 18, 2023

Lead by Coach Mike Healy, the Brantling Ski Race Association Racers took home Gold, Silver and Bronze in the Giant Slalom Race at Bristol Mountain this past Sunday. 

U10 Racer, Haley Schreiber of Walworth took home her first Gold Medal for the U10 Girls making her coaches, team and family very proud. Haley said her “favorite part of ski racing is competing with friends”.

U12 Racer, Kendall Bierly of Newark took home the Bronze for the U12 Girls. A team rep said “Kendall is so impressive, she loves competition and has the heart of a champion! She is one of the youngest U12 girls in the Genesee Vally Ski Council (GVSC) and is already making her mark!”

Another young racer from the team making his mark on the racing scene is Kody Lund of Newark.

Kody took home Silver in the U12 boys and has his eye on gold for the next race at Hunt Hollow in Naples, NY in March. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fisher, Norma Esther (Collier) 

08/19/1924 – 02/13/2023 ONTARIO: Norma went home to be with her Lord on February 13, 2023.  Pre-deceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Howard. Survived by daughters, Carol (Jeff) Garland and Donna (Jim) Ludington; grandchildren, Michael (Michelle) Garland, Rebecca (Gregor Feig) Garland, Melinda (Jonathan) Craft, Tami (Casey) Pellizzari, and Sara (Ryan) Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Julia […]

Read More
Romano, Joseph P. 

CLYDE: Joseph P. Romano, 67, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.  Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, on Tuesday, Feb 21st at 10 AM at St. John’s […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square