Local Youth Ski Racers win big at Bristol Mountain race

Lead by Coach Mike Healy, the Brantling Ski Race Association Racers took home Gold, Silver and Bronze in the Giant Slalom Race at Bristol Mountain this past Sunday.

U10 Racer, Haley Schreiber of Walworth took home her first Gold Medal for the U10 Girls making her coaches, team and family very proud. Haley said her “favorite part of ski racing is competing with friends”.

U12 Racer, Kendall Bierly of Newark took home the Bronze for the U12 Girls. A team rep said “Kendall is so impressive, she loves competition and has the heart of a champion! She is one of the youngest U12 girls in the Genesee Vally Ski Council (GVSC) and is already making her mark!”

Another young racer from the team making his mark on the racing scene is Kody Lund of Newark.

Kody took home Silver in the U12 boys and has his eye on gold for the next race at Hunt Hollow in Naples, NY in March.