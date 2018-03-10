Lyons Captures Class C2 Title over top-seeded Perry

Justice Smith scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead No. 3 Lyons to a 58-53 win over the top-seeded Perry (21-3) at Blue Cross Arena on Monday.

Lyons (21-3) trailed 20-10 midway through the second quarter but went on an 18-1 run that extended into the second half to take a 28-21 lead three minutes into the third quarter.

Perry took a one-point lead with under four minutes left thanks to 22 points and 12 rebounds from Tyler Cowie, but Tournament MVP, Smith took over scoring 21 second half points to lead Lyons to the win.

Lyons advanced to play Northstar on Wednesday in the Class C crossover game at Rush-Henrietta High School. Miles Brown scored 26 points to lead Northstar to an 85-63 win.

Justice Smith scored a game-high 30 points to go along with 10 rebounds and Kerel Kelly added 10 points for Lyons. Lyons finished the season with a 21-4 record.

Class C2 All-Tournament Team

Keegan O’Corr (Finney)

Dawson Sanderson(Cuba-Rushford)

Benji Kemp (Lyons)

Michael John Grover (Perry)

David Weaver (Lyons)

Tyler Cowie (Perry)

MVP: Justice Smith