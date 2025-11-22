Lyons Football honored for sportsmanship

The Lyons Varsity Football Team, led by Coach Brad Steve, has been recognized by the Finger Lakes Football Association with the Jerry Robinson Coaches Award, honoring programs that exemplify outstanding sportsmanship, leadership, and integrity.

This season, officials noted a remarkable improvement in the sportsmanship and character of Lyons/Sodus players, a reflection of the strong culture Coach Steve and his staff have built over the years.

Athletic Director Zac Young shared, “It’s a big honor for Coach Steve, his staff, and players to be selected for this award out of all the schools in the Finger Lakes area. It really shows how much the program has grown and highlights the character of the young students representing Lyons. We’re all very proud of them.”

For Coach Steve, the recognition represents years of growth and belief in his players. “This award is a true testament to the athletes, especially the seniors who have been with me for the last three to four years,” said Coach Steve. “I tried to instill accountability, and they showed up every day with the right attitude on and off the field. They had to buy in, and for officials to notice the difference in what they’ve accomplished, that’s what matters most.”

Through his time at Lyons, he credits the support of Athletic Director Zac Young and Superintendent Dr. Barr as being key to the team’s growth. Steve said, “I’ve always had a love for the game,” he shared. “Lyons gave me the chance to be a head coach, and I’ve loved working here. It’s been great having the support of Zac and Dr. Barr. I love this district and want to stay here.”

A former Clyde-Savannah athlete and Canisius College football player, Coach Steve joined Lyons during the challenges of the COVID-19 season. Despite early setbacks, he and his players continued to practice and rebuild the program from the ground up. Today, that perseverance and dedication are paying off both in performance and in pride.

Coach Steve’s players say his leadership extends well beyond the field. Senior Ben Bookmiller shared that “Coach is always there for us, football or not.” Fellow senior David-James Friend Jr. added, “He keeps me level-headed and made me a better leader overall. He humbled me, and I needed that.” Senior Conner Pullen summed it up simply: “Coach is our role model.”

Looking ahead, Coach Steve hopes the team continues to build on this foundation. “I want next year’s team to follow the example these seniors have set and keep building the program one step at a time,” he said. “I want the younger kids to see what this group accomplished and for the district to be proud of that.”

The Jerry Robinson Coaches Award celebrates not just a successful season, but a program built on accountability, respect, and the pride of being a Lion.