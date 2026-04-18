Lyons Senior Stavell LeBrecht honored for character and impact

LYONS, N.Y. — In a season defined by teamwork, resilience, and pride, Lyons Lions senior Stavell LeBrecht has distinguished himself in a way that goes far beyond the scoreboard.

Earlier this season, LeBrecht was recognized by an opposing team’s Athletic Director through Section V’s Caught in the Act of Kindness campaign after a remarkable moment during a varsity boys basketball away game. Early in the contest, an opposing player was injured. When it became clear the player could not walk, LeBrecht lifted him and carried him to the sideline so medical staff could assist. The moment was described as “a tremendous example of kindness and sportsmanship that we all strive to instill in our players.”

Recently, he was honored with the Section V Sportsmanship Award, recognizing his outstanding character during the Class C1 championship game, where the Lyons Lions captured the Section V title.

Most notably, Stavell received the prestigious Rizzo Award, a distinguished honor rooted in the legacy of Coach Rizzo, whose impact extended far beyond the game. Known for his commitment to excellence, discipline, and social justice, Rizzo believed that “what makes for success on the court can be carried over into the rest of their lives,” a philosophy that continues to define this highly respected award today.

LeBrecht exemplifies those values. A team captain and high honor roll student, he is also a member of the Lyons Leadership Class and an active community volunteer. He contributes his time to the Steady Works program and the L.Y.O.N.S. Afterschool and Summer Program, supporting and mentoring younger students. His impact was further recognized with the WARE MLK Jr. Student Service Award, honoring his ability to bring people together with fairness, compassion, and respect.

His leadership is felt deeply by his teammates and coach.

Lyons Athletic Director and Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Zac Young said, "Stavell plays hard, respects others, and leads by example. What he did isn’t something you see every day. He deserves all the accolades."

“Stavell brings us up and helps us. He never puts us down. He’s always building us up and giving constructive feedback,” said Jah’zyree Smith.

“Stavell is a good teammate and a leader. He sees the best in everyone and is always lifting us up,” added Contrell Parker.

Kaywon Butler echoed those sentiments: “He’s very helpful and always encouraging. He taught me to keep my composure, keep my head up, and keep pushing.”

LeBrecht’s actions reflect a broader culture within the Lyons basketball program, which has earned recognition this season for its sportsmanship and leadership. As the Lyons Lions made their run to a Section V Championship and advanced through the NYS Tournament into the Final Four, their character on and off the court captured the attention of fans across the region. Spectators from opposing teams quickly became part of the Lyons Pride, following Stavell and the Lyons team from game to game and rallying behind them both in the stands and online.

Whether helping an injured opponent, mentoring teammates, or giving back to his community, Stavell LeBrecht represents the very best of high school athletics, showing that the true measure of success lies in character, kindness, and leading by example.