Macedon’s Sycamore Golf Course to open new restaurant and banquet facility

Back in 2023, the future of Crooked Pines Golf Course was uncertain.

Located on Wayneport road in Macedon and originally known as Marvins, the course was in dire need of property upgrades and building renovations, the likes of which would have most potential owners running for the hills.

However two years later, the course, now named Sycamore Golf Club, is bustling with new life thanks to it’s current steward, local businessman Mark Crane.

Crane, who is no stranger to hard work, founded Mark’s Pizzeria in 1982 and has grown it to the booming franchise it has become today. With a vision for the course and the dough to make it happen, he immediately got to work on bringing that vision to fruition.

2024 was all about the course, with Crane and his team tackling massive projects including a new state-of-the-art irrigation system with new wells drilled and ponds constructed to feed the sprawling 137 acre property. Hundreds of dead and dying trees were removed and replaced, cart paths were paved, and a new 7,200 square foot pro shop and cart building was constructed.

While course upgrades continued, the team’s focus shifted largely to the main building. Over the last year, dozens of trades descended on the 20,000 square foot facility that is now home to a new clubhouse, restaurant and banquet venue.

Every inch of the building has been renovated and remodeled from the ground up. Two brand new kitchens were completed to service both the restaurant and the banquet side of operations. A large open dining room looks out over the course and just outside, a brand new covered pavilion that can seat additional guests during warmer months.

“I truly want people to come and enjoy this place,” Crane said as he stood back and marveled at the property. He was asked early on if the course would go private, but says “Only a few people can enjoy a private club, we want everyone to feel welcome here.”

That sentiment is on display at every turn as Crane greeted each employee by name and stopped to ask every golfer how they were enjoying the course. One golfer commenting “Every other course we play feels like it’s dying but this place feels alive.”

Crane says that when buying a property like this one, you have a responsibility not only to the community, but to the property itself. He points out trees that likely won’t fully mature in his lifetime, but will shape the landscape for many years to come.

On the banquet side, a newly remodeled ballroom complete with an outdoor patio and bride’s suite will soon play host to weddings and events. It’s something Crane says he’s really looking forward to, admitting that while he has loved working on the course, his true passion has always been food service. “There are so many good memories here and people who have history here.” His goal he says is just to keep adding to them. Their first wedding later this year is the original owner’s grandson.

Once everything is up and running, Crane expects to employee over 75 people between front and back of house.

Finishing touches are happening now with a soft opening of the restaurant slated for golfers early next week. They look to open the restaurant to the public August 22nd. Weddings and banquet reservations are already being taken.

For interested golfers, the club recommends making tee-times in advance by visiting their website at sycamoregolfclub.com or by calling the pro shop at (315) 986-4455. They do offer golf memberships, but have been at capacity with a waitlist since early this season.