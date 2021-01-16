Powered by Dark Sky
January 16th 2021, Saturday
Manktelow calls on the Governor to allow High School Sports

by WayneTimes.com
January 16, 2021

COVID-19 has altered many aspects of our daily lives over the past year.

While some precautions have been adopted across the country, others, such as pausing high school athletics, varies widely from state to state.

Here in New York, winter sports are still on hold, leaving students, parents and districts wondering if and when student athletes will be able to resume.

Sports deemed high-risk by the state, like basketball, have been delayed awaiting further guidance.

On Thursday, NY State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow announced that he along with other members of the assembly are introducing legislation to get students back on the court.

“Today I join Assemblyman Schmitt and my other colleagues calling on the Governor to allow High School Sports. I am proud to co-sponsor legislation that will allow student athletes back on the field, helping them build valuable life skills, such as leadership and teamwork, and let them develop life long friendships and memories.”

Many districts stand ready to begin,  with Section V Athletics saying this week “If we are given the guidance for high risk sports our member schools are prepared to safely provide opportunities to their student athletes.”

While many are still hopeful, the window to fit in even an abbreviated winter season is quickly closing. 

Manktelow posted a message on his Facebook page announcing the legislation.

“It’s so important that our children are back doing sports in our schools. Whether it’s football, baseball, soccer, basketball. We need to let them be back here, building team relationships. The sooner we can make this happen, the sooner it will be better for each and every person in our community, but especially the children.”

Parents and athletes are also leaning on the governor to make a final determination in the next few days.

