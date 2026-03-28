Marion athlete scores national title

Marion High School athlete Michael Ciripompa, Grade 12, was crowned National Champion in the 1500m on Saturday, March 21, at the 2026 USATF Youth National Indoor Track & Field Championships in Ocean Breeze, NY. Ciripompa returned the next day to take silver in the 3000m. Ciripompa ran a PR 4:18 in the 1500m for gold and a PR 9:20 in the 3000m for silver.

Ciripompa is in the Delayed Entry Program for the United States Air Force and plans to attend Utica University starting January 2026 after completion of BMT in San Antonio, TX. Ciripompa will major in Criminal Justice and be a member of the Utica XC/Track and Field program.