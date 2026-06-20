Marion recognizes student athletes, coaches

Marion Jr-Sr High School athletes and coaches were recognized at the recent Sports Awards Night for the 2025-26 school year.

Awards winners were as follows: Alan Bushart Award: Aidan Rittenhouse.

Marion Scholar/Athlete Award: Aaron Meyer and Sienna Mattison.

Senior Honor Award Winners: George LaClair, John Mousso, Kaydence Potter, Sienna Mattison, Shasha Mulowayi, Aaron Meyer, Aidan Rittenhouse, Tobey Roegiers, Michael Ciripompa, Jenna Kuhn, Zachary Kuelling, and Lydia McKay.

Most Improved Athlete Award: Keira Robinson and Ricardo Gonzalez.

Coach of the Year Award: Mr. Paul Pfeiffer.

The Bill White Memorial Award Winners for the fall season were: Fall Boys Soccer: Tobey Roegiers, Girls Soccer: Gananda/Marion Team, Football: Zachary Kuelling, Girls Volleyball: Ashley Milner, Cross Country: Aaron Meyer, Michael Ciripompa, and Hannah Governor.

For Winter: Girls Basketball: Shasha Mulowayi, Girls Indoor Track and Field: Haley Connor, Boys Indoor Track and Field: Marion/Gananda Team, Wrestling: Zachary Kuelling.

For Spring: Softball: Lydia McKay, Girls Track and Field: Shasha Mulowayi, Boys Track and Field: Aaron Meyer and Michael Ciripompa, Flag Football: Keira Robinson.

Coaches Award Winners: Zachary Kuelling, Aaron Meyer, and Lydia McKay.

“Aunt B” Distinguished Athlete Award: Shasha Mulowayi and Michael Ciripompa