Marion's Meyer, Ciripompa competeat cross-country state championships

Congratulations to Marion runners Aaron Meyer and Michael Ciripompa.

Meyer finished 11th overall and Ciripompa was 17th at New York State Class C Cross Country Championships last Saturday at Queensbury High School. Meyer finished the 5-kilometer race with a time of 16 minutes and also was named a Class C sportsmanship award winner. Ciripompa finished in 16:23 to join Meyer with medalist status. Meyer and Ciripompa helped the Williamson-Marion team finish in ninth place with 200 points.

Also running for the Williamson-Marion boys: Silas Lewis (114th place), Carter Briggs (119), Jayden Klopotowski (120), Kayden Skerrett (126) and Ricardo Gonzalez (128).

The Williamson-Marion girls finished in sixth place (150 points), led by Hannah Governor, who finished in third place with a time of 18:02.5.

Also running for the Williamson-Marion girls: Georgie Alexander (26), Ellie Alexander (61), Breanna Shaver (92), Faith Atwater (113), Kodie Whipple (126) and Hailey Kramer (128).