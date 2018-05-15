Meet Newark’s Newest Pilot

The most famous story of an ex-ballplayer becoming a baseball GM is the one chronicled in the book-turned-movie, “Moneyball.”

Y’know? The one discussing the game’s biggest disrupter–Billy Beane–whose analytical approach turned the chincy Oakland A’s into contenders in the early 2000s, and changed baseball forever?

While Casey MacClaren played baseball at McQuaid and Cazenovia, and for both the Newark Pilots and the Geneva Red Wings, deep-down he may have hoped he could become another in a long-line of ex-players who have risen to prominence in the front office.

Well, Newark: this Pilot has landed his first baseball job. MacClaren is now the team’s general manager.

At the ripe old age of 23.

Tuesday was his first day on the job. MacClaren grabbed a coffee and headed to Colburn Park at 8:30 and planned on spending the day the way he plans on living the next three months–at the ballpark.

“This,” he says looking around the diamond, “is where I Iike to be anyway. This is where I’ll be spending my days (this summer).”

It helps that he played for both teams owned by Bob and Leslie Ohmann, and is taking over for Leslie as GM in 2018.

“My wife wanted to spend the summer catching-up with her grandkids,” says Bob. “So, we knew we needed someone who could come in and not only knows the game, but knows our league, and knows the needs of our fans.

“He also has great business acumen for a young man just out of college, so we think he’s the perfect fit.”

The former pitcher started his Perfect Game League playing career in Geneva in 2014, where the Holley native spent two seasons with the Red Wings, before finishing games for the Pilots from the bullpen. While he didn’t end-up playing in the bigs, his career trajectory brought him back to Newark, where he looks to spring his professional life.

“I have two different paths I’m looking to take,” MacClaren says in his longsleeved, black, DriFit McQuaid baseball shirt and his two-toned Pilots cap. “I either want to work in professional baseball, or potentially working as a coach, or in the administrative side of athletics for a college program. Eventually, end goal is to be in an athletic director’s position.”

Casey has a business degree with a specialization in sports management. He is currently between semesters at Clarkson where he is finishing his MBA.

That education, combined with his baseball background are the perfect foundation for a rookie GM’s first year. Gameday operations such as promotions, ticket sales, concessions, transportation and lodging for the team, field preparations, weather, merchandise all fall under his new digitally-camou’d cap (on sale June 2). But, having ridden those long bus trips and stayed in people’s houses, hotels and dorms has given him a great feel for what players and coaches need to succeed, especially spending their summers away from family after a year of college.

He also has roster responsbilities in the event that players come-and-go. And, oh by the way, there are few underneath Casey that can help with many of these responsilities. It’s mostly on him, in conjunction with the Ohmanns.

“It’s just getting acclimated, but once I get my feet wet it shouldn’t be super challeging,” he says, not arrograntly, but confidently.

And given the vision of the Ohmanns, and their faith in their new front office skipper, it’ll plans to be another fun summer in Newark.

The Pilots start the season Friday June 1 at Elmira. The home opener is Saturday night, June 2, as they host the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs.

For MacClaren, Opening Day was last Tuesday.

And no matter which path MacClaren decides to take from here, he says he’ll be happy.