January 2, 2023
×
Newark Bowling scores big at Christmas Tournament

by WayneTimes.com
January 2, 2023

The Newark Bowling team enjoyed success at the Newkirk Christmas Tournament event bringing home hardware and sizable scores from nearly every bowler. 

The Newark Girls won the Division 1 team event with Becca Spry, Natalie Kent, Hannah Kinslow, Sierra George and Sienna Hasseler with a team effort of 2882. 

The Newark Girls also won the Division 3 team event with Emma Barker, Ava Ransco, Brooke Hamelinck, Meg Corradi and Ainsley Vandermark. 

Becca Spry bowled high series of all boys and girls in attendance with a strong 690 set. 

Sienna Hasseler bowled the high game of 254 to lead all boys and girls in the house. 

Natalie Kent added a 642 series and Sierra George shot her high game of 179 as well. 

The Newark boys teams started off slow but finished third overall as a team.  Each of the bowlers made significant contributions. Nick DeYulio won high game for Division 2 with a 234. Conner Garling won High Series for Division 2 with a 606.  Grayson Cole 219, Kevin Martinez 201, Jaden Bentley 196, Quinlan Cole 193, Haydn Tellier 192, Zach Fisher 187 and Ethan Klock 154 high games. 

